Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Up 33.3%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 23,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 30,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12.
Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)
Further Reading
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.