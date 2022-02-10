Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 290,969 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Lazard were worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 312,322 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 24,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,577. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

