Lepricon (L3P) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Lepricon has a market cap of $535,576.79 and approximately $48,373.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00107996 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

L3P is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

