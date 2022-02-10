Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Trimmed by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,010 shares during the quarter. Liberty Oilfield Services accounts for about 4.5% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.64% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

LBRT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 66,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

