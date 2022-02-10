Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 88,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

