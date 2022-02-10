Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78.
In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.
About Liberty Oilfield Services
Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.
