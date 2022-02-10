Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.05. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 21,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $304.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $32,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.