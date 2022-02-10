Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LIN traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.41. 89,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,580. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.50.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

