Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.50.

Linde stock opened at $312.09 on Thursday. Linde has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.40. The stock has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

