Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $104,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.50.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.62 on Thursday, hitting $312.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

