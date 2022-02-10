Linear Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $92.30 million and $32.82 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,322,827 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

