LINK (LN) Reaches Market Cap of $954.52 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $159.73 or 0.00353314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market cap of $954.52 million and $2.19 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

