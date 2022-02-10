LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.16.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveRamp stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
