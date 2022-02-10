LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveRamp stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.