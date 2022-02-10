LKQ (LKQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. LKQ has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

