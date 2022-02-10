Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 141.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $3,447,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,827,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 966,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE LYG opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.