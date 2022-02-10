Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 221.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $394.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $397.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

