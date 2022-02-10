Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $397.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

