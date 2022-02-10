Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $397.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

