Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,089.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.56 or 0.07051641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00306812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.74 or 0.00775660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.00404785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00223302 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

