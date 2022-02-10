London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.64

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.94 ($0.22). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 59,757 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.19. The firm has a market cap of £12.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS)
