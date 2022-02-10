London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 483,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

