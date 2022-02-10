London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 35.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,543,277. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

