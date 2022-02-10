London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 29,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

