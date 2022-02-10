Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average is $189.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.