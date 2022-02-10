Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after acquiring an additional 951,276 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,916,000 after acquiring an additional 700,443 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

