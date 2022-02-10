Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.