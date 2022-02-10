Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.99 and its 200-day moving average is $491.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

