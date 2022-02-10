Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $614.75 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

