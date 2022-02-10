LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.06 and a 12 month high of $193.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

