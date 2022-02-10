LTC Properties (LTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.94 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of LTC Properties worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

