LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

LTC stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

