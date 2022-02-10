Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 35,000 Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $27,641,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $8,174,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
