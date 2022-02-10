Luxor Capital Group LP Buys Shares of 682,837 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 682,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.34% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

HIMS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 60,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,094. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

