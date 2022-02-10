Luxor Capital Group LP Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 132,068 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,318. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.37.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

