Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $22.96 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 598,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,958,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 1.24% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of PLAY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,655. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

