Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.19% of EVgo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EVgo stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 75,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,073. EVgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

