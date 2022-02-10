Luxor Capital Group LP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.54. 88,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

