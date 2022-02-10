Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Lyft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

