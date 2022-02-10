Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. Lyft has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

