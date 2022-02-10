Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1,310.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,418 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of frontdoor worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in frontdoor by 705.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 254,986 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in frontdoor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in frontdoor by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in frontdoor by 461.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 197,616 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

