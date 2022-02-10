Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 218.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $637.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $680.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $547.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

