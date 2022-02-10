Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

