Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

