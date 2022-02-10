Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 219.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

