Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.10

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 35544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

The stock has a market cap of C$94.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$110.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

