Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
