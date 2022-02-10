Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Up 8.2%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

