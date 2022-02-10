Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE:MG opened at C$104.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$31.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$93.24 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.56.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

