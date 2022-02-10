Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 19,963 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

GBCI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

