Mairs & Power Inc. Has $43.49 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. 4,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

